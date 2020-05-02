Earth Observation Market: Growth, Size, Analysis and 2020 -2025 Forecasts by Focusing on Top company analysis -Digital Globe, DMC International Imaging, Planet Labs, MDA Information System, Deimos Imaging, Geo Optics, PlanetiQ, Satellogic, EGEO

Earth Observation Market 2020 research report presents a complete assessment of Variable industry’s new upgrades, censorious trends, size, growth, share, segments and present scenarios forecast. The Earth Observation (EO) data and services market should reach $8.5 billion by 2026 based on current growth trajectories. An alternative value-added services (VAS) model also presented has a combined market potential of $15 billion.

Market Overview: Earth observation is the process by which information related to Earth’s physical, biological, and chemical composition are gathered from satellites by remote sensing techniques. The information gathered through satellites can be effectively used to monitor and predict weather changes, disasters and natural calamities, climate patterns, agriculture forecasts, oil and mineral deposits, and the availability of water sources.

Earth Observation Market: Competitive Players:

DigitalGlobe, DMC International Imaging, MDA Information System , Skybox Imaging (Google), ImageSat Internationa, BlackBridge Group (Rapid Eye), Deimos Imaging, EGEO, GeoOptics, HisdeSAT Servicios Estrategicos, PlanetiQ, Planet Labs, Satellogic

Additionally, Geographic Information System (GIS) companies and manufacturers of mobile devices to provide individual consumers with advanced information products and services. Initiatives taken by the government to embrace EO, in addition to the collaboration among operators to expand their capabilities by means of technology transfer would be the major driving factors in the satellite-based earth observation market.

Demand for earth observation market will be high from developing countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and South Africa who would be widening their native autonomous capabilities in the near future. United States, Europe, China and India are all important operators of remote sensing satellites.

•North America

•Europe

•India

•China

•Japan

•Middle East & Africa

•South America

Lastly, the report also focuses on Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market segment by Type, split into

•EO Data

•Value-added Services (VAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

•Agriculture

•Defense

•Disaster Management

•Energy

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Earth Observation are as follows:

•History Year: 2014 – 2020

•Base Year: 2020

•Estimated Year: 2020

•Forecast Year: 2020 – 2025

