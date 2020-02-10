Earplugs Market 2017 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2025

The Earplugs market report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future Assessment.

Earplug Market is expected to grow US$ 1331.6 Million by 2025 from US$ 612.5 million in 2017.

Globally, several countries have adopted occupational noise control legislation with varying degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL).

However, the majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas the majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 db. The persistently increasing noise level in the workspace and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is rising adoption of molded earplugs. The moldable earplugs are easy to use and do not require any prior expertise before using. Furthermore, because these earplugs are moldable they are more comfortable to ears, unlike the foam earplugs that completely block the sound and causes certain discomfort to the users.

In the coming years, the silicone-based moldable earplugs are anticipated to experience maximum traction from the end users.

Earplugs market by end-user vertical is segmented into manufacturing, construction, mining, healthcare, military, forestry, entertainment, and others. Occupational noise exposure has recorded to cause approximately 7-21% of hearing loss among the workers, and therefore Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) has become a noteworthy health issue with economic consequences globally.

The significant rise in the trend of NIHL by occupational noise is thus known to influence the growth of Hearing Protection Devices (HPD) such as earplugs, in developing as well as developed regions. Furthermore, the momentous rise in the count of employees in construction as well as manufacturing industry has also contributed to the growth of earplugs market globally.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the earplugs industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Earplug Market Landscape Key Industry Dynamics Earplug Market – Global Global Earplug Market Analysis – By Type Global Earplug Market Analysis – Application Global Earplug Market Analysis – By End-User Global Earplug Market – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Global Earplug Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

