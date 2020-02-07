E-waste Management Market Outlook to 2027 – Aurubis AG, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., Boliden AB, Stena Technoworld AB, Electronic Recyclers International

According to a new market study entitled “E-waste Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

E-waste or electronic waste is the discarded electronic or electrical devices and equipment. An electronic/electrical device reaches to the recycle stage due to end of its life cycle, new innovations in technology, or owing to the changing expectations of the consumers. The reduced life span of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices (mobile phones, TVs, computers, fridges, washing machines, and others) has already led to a significant amount of e-waste being generated and it is increasing exponentially. The increasing desire of people for adopting newer and technologically advanced devices has led to generation of tons of e-waste across the globe. These products contain materials having high value, at the same time, they can lead to environmental pollution if incinerated or land filled.

There are many factors driving the e-waste management market globally. The continuous innovations in electronics and electrical industries along with the migration from analog to digital technologies have led to tremendous increase in the e-waste being generated, thereby fueling the global e-waste management market. Furthermore, the awareness about harmful effects caused by e-waste materials to environment and health of living beings has significantly contributed to growth of e-waste management market worldwide. In addition, the requirement to recycle and reuse the valuable substances/minerals present in electrical and electronic devices is another factor bolstering the global e-waste management market. The global e-waste management market is further strengthened owing to a number of government rules being implemented for the regulation, reuse and recycling of e-waste.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Aurubis AG, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., Boliden AB, Stena Technoworld AB, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Sims Metal Management Ltd., MBA Polymers, Inc., Umicore S.A., Tetronics Ltd., and Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. among others.

The E-waste Management Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global E-waste Management Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global E-waste Management Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global IT Staffing Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global E-waste Management Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global E-waste Management Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global E-waste Management Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

