E-Waste Management Market 2020 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue and Leading Players (Umicore, Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International, Boliden AB) | Forecast to 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the E-Waste Management Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the E-Waste Management Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the E-Waste Management Market on a global level.

Overview of Global E-Waste Management Market:

The Global E-Waste Management Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, E-Waste Management Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 22.09% from US$ 1600 Million in 2014 to US$ 2912 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, E-Waste Management market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the E-Waste Management will reach US$ 7250 Million.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/201747 .

The Global E-Waste Management Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global E-Waste Management Market is sub-segmented into Metal, Plastic, Glass and others. On the basis of Application, the Global E-Waste Management Market is classified into Household Appliances, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The E-Waste Management Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the E-Waste Management Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global E-Waste Management Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the E-Waste Management Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the E-Waste Management Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the E-Waste Management Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the E-Waste Management Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the E-Waste Management Market

Purchase this report online with 90 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global E-Waste Management Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/201747/single .

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Aurubis AG, Electronic Recyclers International, Sims Metal Management, Umicore SA, Boliden AB, Mba Polymers, Stena Metall AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Global Electric Electronic Processing, Tetronics International and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Top Industry News:

Umicore (September 23, 2019) – Umicore and LG Chem have concluded a multi-year strategic supply agreement for NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials to serve LG Chem’s needs out of Umicore plants in Poland, Korea and China. The supply agreement takes effect in 2020 and covers a total volume of 125,000 metric tonnes to be delivered over several years. The companies are also entering a technology licensing arrangement covering fundamental IP rights.

This supply agreement will support LG Chem in meeting the growing demand for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries as car manufacturers are expanding their offering of longer-range electric vehicle models in several regions. LG Chem will benefit from Umicore’s experience of close to two decades in developing and producing cost-optimized cathode materials allowing long driving ranges, faster charge and low battery degradation. Most of the volumes covered by this agreement will be supplied from Umicore’s greenfield facility in Poland. Umicore will be the first company to supply cathode materials to its global customers with identical quality and performance from its different production plants across regions.

The technology agreement provides for a cross-licensing set-up allowing both companies to further assert their IP leadership. As a result of this agreement, both companies will share user rights on a selection of fundamental global patents for different high-end NMC cathode materials used in automotive and energy storage applications.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of E-Waste Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/201747 .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global E-Waste Management Market Report 2020

1 E-Waste Management Definition

2 Global E-Waste Management Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player E-Waste Management Business Revenue

2.2 Global E-Waste Management Market Overview

3 Major Player E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.1 Aurubis Ag E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.2 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.3 Sims Metal Management, Ltd. E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.4 Umicore S.A. E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.5 Boliden Ab E-Waste Management Business Introduction

3.6 Mba Polymers, Inc. E-Waste Management Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940