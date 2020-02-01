E-Passport Technologies Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the E-Passport Technologies Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for E-Passport Technologies and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for E-Passport Technologies, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Gemalto N.V.
- Mhlbauer Group
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- HID Global Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Safran S.A.
- Eastcompeace Technology Co.
- CardLogix Corporation
- 4G Identity Solutions Private Limited
- ASK S.A
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Biometrics and Radio-Frequency Identification)
- By Application (Business Travel and Leisure Travel)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
