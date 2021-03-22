E-Paper Display Market Report 2020 by Regions, Type, and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

Report Title: E-Paper Display Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction , E-paper display is a combination of various types of electronic-ink laminated to a plastic film. These displays are different from regular displays in terms of light emission, display panel used, and luminescence. An e-paper display is mostly used in e-readers and retail POS terminals. These displays provide a better viewing angle and reading comfortability as compared to the traditional LCDs and LEDs. Various e-paper displays used to hold static texts, such as those used for signage and posters. The e-paper display technology is advancing with developments in display technology. Flexible display technology is being implemented to increase the convenience of use. The display technologies mostly use electrophoretic, electrowetting, interferometric modulator, and plasmonic electronic displays. Growing concerns to save the environment by replacing papers with the help of e-paper technology are expected to drive the e-paper display market during the forecast period. However, limited color richness and video capabilities pose a challenge to market players., In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 319.8 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 42.1% during the review period. The global e-paper display market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, end-user, and region. By product, the market is segmented into e-readers, mobile devices, smart cards, posters & signages, auxiliary displays, electronic shelf labels, and wearables. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into electrophoretic displays, electrowetting displays, cholesteric displays, interferometric modular displays (IMOD), and others. By end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, retail, healthcare, and media and entertainment. , , Based on product, the e-readers segment held the largest market share, valued at 265.5 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 40.8% during the forecast period. By technology, the electrophoretic display segment accounted for the highest market value of 308.8 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% during the review period. By end-user, consumer electronics segment was the largest in 2017 with a market value of 310.5 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 41.5% during the assessment period.

Key Players: –

The key players in the global e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Pervasive Display Inc (Taiwan), Samsung Display Co, Ltd (South Korea), LG Display Co Ltd. (South Korea), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (US), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Visionect (Slovenia), and CLEARink Displays (US).

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-194075/

Target Audience

E-Paper Display manufacturers

E-Paper Display Suppliers

E-Paper Display companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-194075/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed E-Paper Display

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing E-Paper Display Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global E-Paper Display market, by Type

6 global E-Paper Display market, By Application

7 global E-Paper Display market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global E-Paper Display market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-194075/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports

global outdoor furniture Market 2020: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type, Forecast to 2024

heat exchanger Market 2020-2024: Global Market Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size, and Forecast