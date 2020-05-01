E-commerce Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2019 – 2027

Global E-commerce market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global E-commerce market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of E-commerce , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the E-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

The global e-commerce market can be segmented on the basis of hosting platform, end-user, product, and region. The growth of the global e-commerce market is led by North America, majorly due to the humongous export volume of the region. Several consumers goods find their origins in the US market. A large number of people subscribe to e-commerce platforms operating from the US.

Global E-commerce Market: Notable Developments

The global e-commerce market is characterised by timely developments in the domain of operations and logistics.

Most of the companies and e-commerce vendors prefer to host their products and services on Shopify. Shopify accounted for a little less than three-fourth of the total share in the global e-commerce applications market. Furthermore, the ease of developing an e-commerce platform on Shopify has been the key reason behind the growth of this vendor. The stellar pace of growth pertaining to the e-commerce market can be attributed to the expertise exercised by Shopify.

SAP has emerged as a key player that has overhauled the operational dynamics of the global e-commerce market. The solutions offered by SAP are recognized across the globe. SAP has helped several e-commerce companies in expediting their processes and achieving sales goals.

Some of the leading vendors in the e-commerce market are:

Alibaba

360buy.com

Sony store

Groupon

iTunes

Global E-commerce Market: Growth Drivers

Flexible Online Selling Policies

Several companies have embraced the trend of exhibiting their products on e-commerce websites. The volume of sales that has flown in from such websites has persuaded new companies to venture into e-commerce selling. There is tremendous demand for high-quality products on online platforms, and the sellers are making ardent efforts to meet this requirement. Furthermore, flexible online selling policies of big brands have generated tremendous confidence amongst the buyers. These brands offer competitive prices, and easy return options to consumers on the online market. Henceforth, the global e-commerce market endows several opportunities for growth and development.

Monopolistic Growth of Amazon

Amazon has emerged as one of the largest e-commerce vendors over the past decade. The company has followed a policy of continual expansion of its product portfolio. Furthermore, Amazon is amongst the preferred choices for buying home appliances as well as personal accessories. There is no contention about the emergence of new e-commerce vendors in the years to follow. The aforementioned assertion can be attributed to the stellar possibilities for revenue generation that float across the online market. E-commerce payment gateways have become a necessity for banks and online financial entities. The use of these gateways and authentication nodes has generated a good amount of revenues in the global market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The E-commerce market research addresses the following queries:

How does the global E-commerce market looks like in the next decade? How is the competition of the global E-commerce market distributed? Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global E-commerce market by the end of 2029? Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of E-commerce in xx industry? Which region currently holds the largest share of the global E-commerce market?

What information does the E-commerce market report consists of?

Production capacity of the E-commerce market during the historic year as well as forecast year.

Basic overview of the E-commerce , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Key regions holding significant share in the global E-commerce market alongwith the important countries.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global E-commerce market.

