E-Cigarettes Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s E-Cigarettes Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global e-cigarettes market was worth $ 11.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 17% and reach $21.4 billion by 2023.

The e-cigarettes market consists of sales of e-cigarettes. E-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerine and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by user. These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol and chocolate.

Markets Covered: By Product Type: 1) By Product Type: Disposable; Rechargable; Modular 2) By Composition Used: Tobacco; Flavors; Nicotine-free 3) By Distribution Channel: Specialist E-cig Shops; Online; Supermarkets; Tobacconist; Others

Companies Mentioned: Philip Morris International; MCIG Inc.; Altria Group Inc.; British American Tobacco plc; Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

