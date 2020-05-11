E-cigarette and Vape Market Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025
Vaping is the inhaling of a vapor created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or other vaping device. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices. They have cartridges filled with a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals. The liquid is heated into a vapor, which the person inhales. That’s why using e-cigarettes is called “vaping.”
Growing concerns over the health risks associated with conventional tobacco cigarettes are expected to prompt adult smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, thereby driving product demand.
The global E-cigarette and Vape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-cigarette and Vape market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of E-cigarette and Vape in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of E-cigarette and Vape in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global E-cigarette and Vape market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-cigarette and Vape market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Altria Group, Inc.
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
International Vapor Group
Japan Tobacco
International
NicQuid
Philip Morris International Inc.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
E-cigarette and Vape market size by Type
By Product
Disposable
Rechargeable
Modular Devices
By Component
Atomizer
Method of Delivery (MOD)
Cartomizer
E-liquid
E-cigarette and Vape market size by Applications
Online
Offline
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central and South America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
