E Bike Motors Market Growth Prospect: Us the tide Turning?

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'E Bike Motors' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

TDCM Corporation Limited (Taiwan)

BionX (Canada)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Suzhou Xiongda Motor Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Dapu Motors (China)

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Accell Group N.V (Netherlands)

Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China)

Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH (Germany)

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China)

E-FOCUS TECHNOLOGY CORP (eProdigy) (United States)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

MPF Drive (Austria)

Shimano Inc. (Japan)

Rising Demand of E-Bikes will help to boost global E-Bike Motors market in the forecasted period. A diversity of motors can be deployed in E-Bikes depending upon the power requirement, which further depends upon the type of application, types of electric motors including mid-drive, geared and gearless hub, and shaft drive. In terms of vehicle configuration, hub motor can be either geared or gearless, geared hub motor has less resistance owning to freewheel mechanism and having less no. of spokes. Growing urbanization, economic transportation medium-low for commuting at low distances, escaping of traffic snarls is expected to drive the E-Bike market and henceforth demand E-Bike motors.

Market Segmentation

by Application (City/Urban, Trekking (E-mountain Bikes/e-MTB), Cargo), Capacity/Output (Up To 250 W, 251 â€“ 500 W, 500 And Above), Technology (Brushed DC, Brushless DC), Motor Type (Hub Motors (Geared, Gearless), Mid-drives, Shaft Drives, Friction Drives), Power Assist (Throttle Assist E-Bike, Paddle Assist E-Bike)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Demand Due To Reduce Emission Level

Increasing Demand Due To Minimal Battery Recharging and Efficiency

Market Growth Drivers: The high demand of Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology

Growing Adoption of E-Bike Motors Battery Management System

Restraints: High initial Cost Associated with E Bike Motors

Growing Concern Regarding Short battery Life

Opportunities: Government Initiative to Regulate E Bike Motors

Rising Infrastructure for E Bike motors

Challenges: Limited Availability of Distribution Channel

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global E Bike Motors market.

market. In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer E Bike Motors various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies. Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global E Bike Motors Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global E Bike Motors Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global E Bike Motors Revenue by Type

Global E Bike Motors Volume by Type

Global E Bike Motors Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global E Bike Motors Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global E Bike Motors market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global E Bike Motors market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global E Bike Motors market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

