Dysprosium Market Size, Share 2016 Regional Trend, Future Growth, Updates, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2028

Global Dysprosium market is thoroughly examined based on the projection of global market share, size and revenue, calculated by current market performance including drivers, trends and challenges.

The report includes development, and market values under multiple segments such as trends, prospects, and contributions.

The market size is estimated from Dysprosium million dollars in 2020 to Dysprosium million dollars in 2028. In the given forecast period, the Dysprosium market is expected to exceed over US$ Dysprosium million by 2028 at a CAGR of xx per cent.

Market growth from 2020-2028 is covered in terms of the USD million and CAGR value.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

• Oxide

• Metal

• Acetate

• Chloride

• Others

By Application:

• Permanent Magnet

• Laser Material

• Commercial Lightning

• Nuclear Reactor

• Others

By Region:

• North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Type

◦ North America, by Application

• Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Type

◦ Western Europe, by Application

• Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Type

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

• Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Type

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

• Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Type

◦ Middle East, by Application

• Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Type

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

Major Companies:

Market Players- Greenland Minerals, Lynas, Molycorp, Arafura, Tasman Metals, Avalon Advanced Materials, Quest Rare Minerals, Metall Rare Earth, Canada Rare Earth, HEFA Rare Earth Canada.

