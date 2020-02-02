Dynamic Application Security Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM, Accenture, Whitehat Security, Micro Focus, Synopsys

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Dynamic Application Security Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Dynamic Application Security Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Dynamic Application Security Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Dynamic Application Security Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Dynamic Application Security Testing industry situations. According to the research, the Dynamic Application Security Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Dynamic Application Security Testing market.

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market was valued at USD 886.07 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5,629.59 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.63% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market include:

IBM

Accenture

Whitehat Security

Micro Focus

Synopsys

Rapid7

Tieto

Trustwave

Veracode