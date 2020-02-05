Duvet Covers Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The global Duvet Covers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Duvet Covers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Duvet Covers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Duvet Covers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Duvet Covers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Frette

WestPoint

Hollander

Carpenter

Wasatch

Downlite

Sigmatex

1888 Mills

Venus

Garnier-Thibeaut

Fabtex

Sampedro

Pacific Coast

Sferra

ANICHINI

BELLINO

DEA

Hypnos

Atlantic Coast

United Pillow Manufacturing

SafeRest

GBS Enterprises

Luna Mattress

CRANE & CANOPY

John Cotton

Canadian Down & Feather

ZAS Textiles

GTex International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Luxury Type

High-grade Type

Mid-range Type

Economic Type

Applicable Type

Segment by Application

Home

Hotel

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Duvet Covers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Duvet Covers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

