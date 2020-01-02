Blockchain has become a slogan in the startup community and multinationals similarly. Numerous benefits come with this technology has caused business and the governments to embrace, explore, and invest in it.

In contrast, there is a change of event that occurred in 2019 concerning the amount of invested in blockchain technology and the firms behind it. In 2018, there was an incoming peak of funds with $5.5 billion capital raised, but in 2019 there was a decline, with online less than $3 billion of money came into the ecosystem.

Many other reasons can explain this massive decline in capital. The bullish hysteria within the Bitcoin had finished, and the value of Bitcoin reduced from all-time high of about $20,000 to a low of $3,100.

Another reason that resulted in this decrease is the initial coin offering lost its charm. Many other factors in the surrounding resulted in the overall reduction in funding of the fin-tech sector, which contributed to the fall of funds for blockchain firms a well.

In the year 2017, it is when ICOs began to operate. The majority of its funding came through blockchain companies that

Read more at During increasing adoption, funding for the Blockchain Startups Dries up