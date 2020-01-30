DSP Market Surge at 32.5% CAGR to 2025 | Criteo, SocioMatic, Double Click, Adobe, Trade Desk, Facebook Ads Manager, Dataxu, Amazon (AAP)

Global DSP Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Demand side platforms (DSPs) are advertiser campaign management products that provide advertisers features for buying ad placements online in real time. Buying ad placements in real time through DSPs gives advertisers the ability to target their desired audiences as they are actually browsing websites. DSPs are typically managed by in-house marketing teams, advertising agencies, or agency trading desks that specialize in real-time advertising. By providing clarity into impressions and conversions, DSPs help advertisers spend their digital advertising budgets more effectively. DSPs are nearly always packaged into advertiser campaign management products that can manage ads across display, mobile, social, search, and video advertising channels. To purchase ads in real time, DSPs integrate with ad exchanges, which serve as a marketplace for ad inventory. Supply side platforms (or SSP) parallel DSPs. Publishers use SSPs to sell their advertising inventory in ad exchanges. Some DSPs can also integrate directly with SSPs to foster direct buys.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Criteo, SocioMatic, Double Click, Adobe, Trade Desk, Facebook Ads Manager, Dataxu, Amazon (AAP), Mediamath., Appnexus, Centro Inc, Sizmek, AdForm, Oath Inc, Amobee, Tubemogul

According to this study, over the next five years the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market will register a 32.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 30470 million by 2025, from $ 9894 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DSP (Demand-Side Platform) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

RTB (Real Time Bidding)

PPB (Programmatic Premium Buying)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DSP (Demand-Side Platform) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DSP (Demand-Side Platform) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) by Players

4 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Criteo

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Offered

11.1.3 Criteo DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Criteo News

11.2 SocioMatic

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Offered

11.2.3 SocioMatic DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SocioMatic News

11.3 Double Click

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Product Offered

11.3.3 Double Click DSP (Demand-Side Platform) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Double Click News

11.4 Adobe

