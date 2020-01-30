Dry Construction Market Expected to Register an Impressive Growth Forecast Analysis Report to 2020-2025 Estimated with Top Key Players – Etex, Armstrong, Saint Gobain

“Dry Construction Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2020-2025). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Dry Construction Market overview:

Detailed Study on Dry Construction Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2025. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

The important factor driving the Dry Construction Market is increase in the adoption of lightweight material for the purpose of Construction. Governments in many countries are undertaking various initiatives for supporting the Dry Construction practices. The increasing awareness for global warming and increasing environmental concerns are also contributing to the growth of the Dry Construction Market. People are opting for eco-friendly techniques of Construction, which is leading to the increased use of Dry Construction materials. The growth of the Dry Construction Market is directly related to the growth of the Construction industry.

The Global Dry Construction Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Material, System, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Dry Construction Market is sub segmented into Supporting framework, Boarding. Based on Material segment, the Dry Construction Market is sub segmented into Plasterboard, Wood, Metal, Plastic and Others (glass and carpet). On the Basis of System segment, the Dry Construction Market is sub segmented into Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Others (window, partition, and door system). Based on End Use Industry segment, the Dry Construction Market is sub segmented into Residential, Commercial, Health care.

According to geography, APAC region is expected to dominate the Dry Construction Market, owing to the rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such China, India and Indonesia. The high population in the region along with the increasing construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the market here. APAC will be followed by the North America and the Europe region.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Dry Construction Market are Etex,

Armstrong, Saint Gobain, Fletcher building, CSR Ltd, Panel Rey, USG Boral, Xella Group, Knauf, Pabco Gypsum.

Latest Industry Updates:

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor said: “The divestment of Formica completes one of the key aspects of the five-year strategy we announced in June 2018 to exit non-core International businesses. Our strategy is to refocus Fletcher Building’s capital and capability behind our New Zealand and Australian businesses, with building products and distribution at our core. “We are pleased to have completed the Formica sale process ahead of schedule, which has been enabled by an effective collaboration between the Broadview and Fletcher Building teams. We wish all Formica employees the very best under the new ownership of Broadview.”

As previously disclosed, the agreed sale price of US$840 million is subject to certain deductions (principally transaction costs and debt-like items retained in Formica) and a working capital adjustment. As also disclosed, the Company hedged US$400 million of the expected sale proceeds in December 2018 via a Forward Exchange contract at an NZD/USD exchange rate of 0.68. Based on a preliminary estimation of the working capital adjustment, and the average exchange rate applicable to the proceeds, the net sale proceeds are expected to be approximately NZ$1,185 million. This will be subject to finalisation of post-completion accounting.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Dry Construction Market Report 2020

1 Dry Construction Definition

2 Global Dry Construction Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Dry Construction Business Introduction

4 Global Dry Construction Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Dry Construction Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Dry Construction Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Dry Construction Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

