Drug Screening Market 2020 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2026

According to the new market research report “ Global Drug Screening Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026″, published by Data Bridge Market Research, Global Drug Screening Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 19.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 7.21 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of people.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 3.3 million people died due to harmful effects of only alcohol, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the development, organization, monitoring and evaluation of treatment and other services. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

This research report segments the Drug Screening Market according to Type, Application and regions. It highlights the information about the industries and market, technologies, and abilities over the trends and the developments of the industries. After deep research and analysis by the experts, they also disclosed the data about the strong contenders contributing in the market growth and expansion and challenging one another in terms of demand, supply, production, value estimation, revenue, and sales.

Market Drivers

Increasing government funding and initiatives for drug testing.

Rising awareness on drug screening policy

Growing alcohol and drug abuse in developing countries.

Market Restraints

In some countries drug testing is considered as a violation of privacy rights.

Accuracy issues with the breathalyzers.

Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Drug Screening Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drug Screening Market"

50 – Tables

250 – No of Figures

150 – Pages

This Drug Screening Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Drug Screening Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Drug Screening Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In The Drug Screening Market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Alere (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.),Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd(Switzerland), BioMerieux SA (France), Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc. (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S), Biomedical Diagnostics (Belgium), CannAmm (Cannada), MPD, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Synergy Health plc.(U.K), Agilent Technologies (U.S), Shimadzu Medical Pvt. Ltd. (Japan) and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

By the end of year 2015, Comar included 30ml and 60ml in AccuCup product line to meet the increased demand with new printing manufacturing capabilities.

In the year 2015, Centerscape opened new headquarter in Berlin and expanded its retail portfolio to 137 properties with an investment volume of $618 million and this expansion will increase the competition in EU area.

Global Drug Screening Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Product and services

Equipment Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Fuel Cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Devices

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Urine Testing Cups Dip Cards Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Cups Calibrators and Controls Others

Laboratory Services

By Sample Type

Urine

Breath

Saliva, Hair

Blood

Skin

Sweat

By End- users

Workplace and Schools

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Pain Management Centers

Personal Users

The Drug Screening Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Drug Screening Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Drug Screening Market, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

On 6th July, 2017, Endo Pharmaceuticals agreed to remove Opana ER (oxymorphone), its abuse-deterrent extended-release formulation of from the US market a month later the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the company to stop selling the pain medication.

On 19th July 2017, Alere Inc., a global leader in rapid diagnostics, announced the availability of Alere iCup , its point-of-care Rx Drug Screen, a rapid urine test that detects five of the most commonly misused and abused prescription drugs which are benzodiazepines, buprenorphine, methadone, opiates and oxycodone. This innovative approach will help the company to generate more revenue.

