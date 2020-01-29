Drug Abuse Treatment Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Drug Abuse Treatment Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Drug Abuse Treatment and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Drug Abuse Treatment , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Drug Abuse Treatment
- What you should look for in a Drug Abuse Treatment solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Drug Abuse Treatment provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Cipla Limited
- Odyssey Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc.
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Indivior Plc.
- British American Tobacco Plc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By Abuse Type, (Opioid Addiction, Alcohol Dependence, Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction, and Others)
By Drug Type (Disulfiram, Acamprosate, Bupropion, Varenicline, Naltrexone, Buprenorphine, Nicotine Replacement Treatment (Nicotine Patch, Nicotine Gum, Nicotine Lozenge, Nicotine Spray, and Nicotine Inhaler) and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Others)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
