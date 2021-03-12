Drones Market Outlook | Size | Growth | Competitive Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Drones Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Drones Market 2020-2027

Introduction, , A drone is either functioned by an onboard computer, controlled autonomously, or remotely by a human pilot. The size of a drone varies from small sized ones driven by electric motors to the large sized ones powered by internal combustion engines. Recent drone technologies have transformed modern warfare. The potential usage of drones is already influencing many companies and industries to looking forward to increasing their investments in designing and development of drones. The possible applications of drones are numerous, such as passenger carriage, cargo transportation, agricultural, and industrial. Currently, there are a number of investments by companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, AeroVironment, Inc., and DJI, on the drone front, which would significantly propel the market growth. The growing demand for the development of electric drones, increasing use of UAVs in the commercial sector, no fuel emissions, and rising usage of drones for industrial applications are the key factors driving the global drones market., Moreover, with the rapid developments in autonomous flight systems, batteries, and electric power, there has been a steep rise in the sale of drones., Similarly, the opportunities in this market are the emergence of 3D-printed drones, the introduction of solar-powered drones, increasing need for border monitoring, and usage of drones in the energy sector. However, the growth of this market will be hampered due to the possibility of cyber-attacks, regulatory norms, and safety issues., Furthermore, cargo drones and passenger drones have significant implications for transportation companies that are planning next-generation products. As drone adoption accelerates, the value will quickly shift from drone makers to the providers of drone-related services. This would significantly boost the global drones market growth., , Regional Analysis, The global drones market is estimated to witness 20.18% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 36.02% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 22.46% and 20.61%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for drones market. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow remarkably in the front. The region leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements and has a large number of deployments of drones., Moreover, the US generates very high demand for drones used for surveillance purposes. Although Canada made some considerable investments in the development of drones, the market is primarily dominated by the US, which is also the largest manufacturer of unmanned systems, globally. In addition, the sheer existence of key companies, such as AeroVironment, Inc., PrecisionHawk, and Uber Technologies Inc., combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver innovative solutions, enables this region to be a promising market.

Key Players: –

AeroVironment, Inc. (US), DJI (China), Parrot Drones SAS (France), PrecisionHawk (US), and 3D Robotics, Inc. (US) are developers of drones for commercial applications and Airbus S.E. (France), Boeing (US), General Atomics (US), and Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France) are developers of drones for military applications, these are the key players profiled in this report. Airbus S.E., Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are the leading developers of drones for military applications and together accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2017. DJI, 3D Robotics, Inc., and PrecisionHawk are the leading developers of drones for commercial applications and together accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in 2017.

Target Audience

Drones manufacturers

Drones Suppliers

Drones companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

