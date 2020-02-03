Drone Sensor Market (Latest Research) Review 2019-2024|Key Competitors

The global drone sensors market is estimated to reach USD 987.5 Million in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.6%. Increasing need for high resolution imaging for navigation and mapping and rising advancement in drones are expected to drive the drone sensors market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding drone systems is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Drones for fully autonomous loading and offloading of the shipment is expected to become an opportunity for drone sensors market during the forecast period.

Drone is also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is a flying device consists of onboard sensors and global positioning system (GPS) mechanism which can be controlled remotely by the user. The specific type of sensors that a user will require for the specific applications in which the drones will be used and specific data will be collected during drone flight. Key players in drone sensors market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Sensortec GmbH), TE Connectivity Ltd, Raytheon Company, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, PrecisionHawk, Sparton, Lord Microstrain, FLIR Systems, Inc., and SlantRange, Inc.

Global Drone Sensors Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global drone sensors market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the drone sensors market can be segmented into inertial sensors, distance sensors, pressure sensors, image sensors, position sensors, and others.

On the basis of application type, the market can be segmented into aerial photography, shipping & delivery, geographic mapping, disaster management, precision agriculture, search and rescue, weather forecast, wildlife monitoring, law enforcement, entertainment, and

Global Drone Sensors Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Drone Sensors Market by Type

Inertial Sensors Gyroscope Accelerometer Magnetometer Others



Distance Sensors

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)

Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR)

Ultrasonic Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Barometric Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Image Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Drone Sensors Market, by Application

Aerial Photography

Shipping & Delivery

Geographic Mapping

Disaster Management

Precision Agriculture

Search and Rescue

Weather Forecast

Wildlife Monitoring

Law Enforcement

Entertainment

Others

DRONE SENSORS Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



