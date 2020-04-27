Drone Market Size and Trends 2019 – Industry Analysis by Key Developments, Players, CAGR Projection To 2025 | Top Key Players are Yuneec International Co. Ltd., SZ Dajiang Innovations Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot S.A. etc…

Drones sometimes referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. The rise in adoption of smartphones, demand for aerial services, and commercial applications impact the market growth. The usage of drone technology in agricultural practices, media, and entertainment, the construction sector has been on a significant rise. However, increasing privacy and security concerns and high-resolution satellite imagery is the factors hampering market growth.

Companies are using drones to add efficiency and accuracy in their businesses. Digitization and technological advancements in camera, drone specifications, mapping software, multidimensional mapping, and sensory applications are expected to drive the commercial drone market growth. Construction and agriculture are two major areas of the drone market. They have been widely used in civil applications such as smart agriculture practices through mapping and studying of crop data in agriculture, utilization of footage and images of a site to make 3D rendering of structures, in real estate market for package delivery to customers from retail stores, and media coverage by journalists to capture important news with closer aerial shots. The rise in application areas is expected to boost drone market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, supportive government initiatives also foster the growth of the market.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Drone Market, by Type, by Segment, by Application, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The drone market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Global Drone Market Competitive Landscape

Companies as Yuneec International Co. Ltd., SZ Dajiang Innovations Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot S.A., 3D Robotics, Incorporation, AeroVironment, Inc., General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Bae systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Textron, Elbit Systems Ltd. are the key players in manufacturing drone globally.

Military segment accounted for the largest share of the global drone market during the forecast period

A military segment dominates the global drone market. Drones are used in surveillance, rescue operations, providing supplies to troops and soldier deployed in remote areas, gathering information about hostile places before a mission. The increasing use of drones in various military applications like monitoring, surveying, and mapping, and combat operations contributing to the growth of the military drones market across the globe. Some devices have the capability to carry missiles and hit the target with high accuracy. Integration of drones in the current warfare systems to combat or counter threats, and cost-effectiveness as compared to manned aircraft further drive the market. Furthermore, their advanced capabilities, such as perform flight, avoid the collision, following pre-loaded instructions, following moving objects, store valuable information, and post-flight analysis the demand for drones globally.

North America is the leading region in the global drone market during the forecast period.

North America has the highest demand on account of major applications in military sector followed by Europe. Owing to the technological advancement and utilization of drone capabilities like the use of thermal and hyperspectral sensors in flight to capture and experience the immersive view from drones. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. government launched a program to increase the testing of commercial UAVs to include nighttime operations, flights beyond the VLOS and flights flown over people. The country generates high demand for drones used for surveillance purposes. Moreover, commercial application opportunities are growing as well. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with significant growth on account of expanding product application in commercial and military areas due to several macro and micro economic factors like the socio-political difference between various Asia-Pacific countries, territorial conflicts, and growing insurgency rates.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Raw material suppliers

Global drone manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to drone market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Blade Drone

Hybrid Drone

By Segment

Consumer

Commercial

Military

By Application

Construction

Agriculture

Industrial Inspection

Media & Entertainment

Others

