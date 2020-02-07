Drone Analytics Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast to 2024

The Global Drone Analytics Market is estimated to reach USD 6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 25.3%.

Drone is commonly referred as the unmanned aerial vehicle, which is operated through the software-controlled flight plans in order to carry out specific functions such as transportation, surveillance, monitoring across various industries. Apart from data collection, these small aerial vehicles are used to analyze the data through the actionable field intelligence in order to favor the smart and rapid decision making. Due to this advantage, it is used across various industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction, Agriculture and many others.



Drone Analytics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Drones for Commercial Application

The demand for drones are increasing day by day, owing to its advantages. These are rapidly absorbed in the commercial areas such as agriculture, insurance, construction, mining, etc. It is mainly used to gain better insights regarding planning, monitoring changes, tracking the process and security in the commercial application areas. In addition to this, use of drones for commercial purpose provides higher profitability and productivity, which is increasing its demand. Moreover, increasing investment of the commercial drones across the globe, is projected to spur the market growth. With relaxation of regulation by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), drone usage for commercial purpose is anticipated to increase the demand for drones for commercial application.



Rapid and Accurate Analysis Provided by The Drone Analytics

Drone gained popularity since last decade owing to its advantages such as less or no human interference, higher ability to gather data, easy access to challenging areas, and also saves times and cost to a certain extent. Apart from this, these are mostly adopted owing to its faster and accurate analytics, which helps the end-users to comprehend and project the operating performance in more appropriate way. This advantages with the drone analytics, further pushes its demand



Market Restraints:

High Cost of Drone Analytics

Drone Analytics has gained huge attention from the commercial sector, however, the high cost of the drone analytics is emerged as a roadblock for the growth of the market. The cost of the analytics is directly linked with the cost associated to collecting the precise data, monitoring, and further analyzing in order to offer insights to the end-users.



Drone Analytics Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Application: Land and Environmental Planning, Geographical Mapping, 3D Modelling, Thermal Detection and Others

and Key Segments by End Users: Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Mining and Quarrying, Transportation, Scientific Research, Insurance and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



List of the leading companies operating in the Drone Analytics market include:

Delta Drone SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Pix4D SA

Viatechnik LLC

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc.

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Unmanned Innovation, Inc.

Esri

Kespry Inc.

Sentera, Inc.

Other Key Companies



Drone Analytics Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)



Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?



