Driver Assistance Systems Market 2020 to 2027 Competitive Analysis includes Key Players Profile, Types and Application

The Global Driver Assistance System market is expected to witness high growth due to growing trends in automobile industries and government regulations for safety of end-consumers to lower down the no. of road accidents. 

Varying governmental approach towards automobile, driver and passenger safety have imposed many regulations which mandate automobile manufacturers to deliver driver assistance features. The driver assistance system industry has undergone deep transformation and has swiftly evolved into a promising business opportunity from past couple of years.

The driver assistance system provides various safety feature such as night vision, auto-adjust, Drowsiness monitor, Blind spot among others help the driver to the vehicle more steadily with increased visibility. The improved economy status globally is also supporting the market of Driver Assistance Systems. 

The Global Driver Assistance System market accounted for $11.66 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow over $112.69 billion through by 2027 at an estimated CAGR of 22.90% from 2016 to 2027.

The key driving factors of the driver assistance system market are- mandating regulations, improving economic status, and advance features offered by driver assistance however the factors such as the complex & expensive features and sophisticated maintenance are restraining the market growth.

Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Aisin Seiki co. ltd(Japan) , Autoliv Inc.(Sweden), Continental AG(Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) ,Gentex Corporation(U.S.), Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.(Germany), Hitachi Ltd(Japan), Magna International, Inc.(Canada), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany) Among Others.

