Drive by Wire Market Overview and Scope by 2025 |With CAGR More than 8.6%

Global Drive by Wire Market is valued approximately USD 17.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing technological advancement and research and development in automotive sector leads to integration of computers and electronics into modern cars for advanced design and driver safety. According to European union commission report in 2017 European Union has 29.7% of its R&D in automotive additionally Japan has invested 30% in automotive. Increasing research and development in automotive sector for advancing driver safety and technological innovation in vehicle for reducing vehicle weight is expected to promote the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082325

On the basis of segmentation, the Drive by Wire market is segmented into Application, Sensor Type, Component, On-Highway Vehicle, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type, Off-Highway Vehicle Type and Autonomous Vehicle segments. Application segment is sub-segmented into Brake-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire, Shift-By-Wire, Steer-By-Wire and Throttle-By-Wire, Sensor Type segment includes Brake Pedal Sensor, Hand Wheel Angle Sensor, Gear Shift Position Sensor, Pinion Angle Sensor, Park Sensor, Throttle Pedal Sensor and Throttle Position Sensor, Component is divided into Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (Ecu), Engine Control Module (Ecm), Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu) , Feedback Motor and Parking Pawl, On-Highway Vehicle segment is further divided into Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv), Truck and Bus, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type segment categorized into Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev), Off-Highway Vehicle Type divided into Agriculture Tractors, Construction & Mining Equipment and Forklift and Autonomous Vehicle segment includes Brake By Wire, Park-By-Wire, Shift-By-Wire, Steer-By-Wire, Throttle-By-Wire and Autonomous Vehicle.

The regional analysis of Global Drive by Wire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for On-highway vehicles by drive by wire market in terms of market revenue share over the forecast period 2018-2025. Moreover, additional factors such as rising government initiatives and support for less emission and lower vehicle weight, rising initiative regarding standardize emission norms and increasing adoption of electric vehicle is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The leading market players include-

• Bosch

• Continental

• Zf

• Infineon

• Nexteer

• Cts

• Ficosa

• Kongsberg

• Hitachi Automotive

• Curtiss-Wright

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:



Brake-By-Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire

By Sensor Type:



Brake Pedal Sensor

Hand Wheel Angle Sensor

Gear Shift Position Sensor

Pinion Angle Sensor

Park Sensor

Throttle Pedal Sensor

Throttle Position Sensor

By Component:



Actuator

Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)

Engine Control Module (Ecm)

Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm)

Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu)

Feedback Motor

Parking Pawl

By On-Highway Vehicle:



Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

Truck

Bus

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:



Agriculture Tractors

Construction & Mining Equipment

Forklift

By Autonomous Vehicle:



Brake By Wire

Park-By-Wire

Shift-By-Wire

Steer-By-Wire

Throttle-By-Wire

Autonomous Vehicle

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10082325

Target Audience of the Global Drive by Wire Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609