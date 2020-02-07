Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2025

The global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Drinking Water Pipe Repair market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Drinking Water Pipe Repair market. The Drinking Water Pipe Repair market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

segmented as follows:

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Type

Pipes & Connectors

Fittings

Couplings

Valves

Others

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Repair Technologies

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Spot Assessment & Repair

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the pipes & connectors segment constitutes a major share of the drinking water pipe repair market

The spot assessment & repair technology is used widely. It is also known as cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP). It proves to be effective for the replacement of underground structures and also pre-existing pipelines.

High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position

Market share of the remote assessment & monitoring segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in pipe leakages and pipe bursts. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

The global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.