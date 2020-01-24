Drilling Tools Market 2019 Future Growth by In Depth Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2024

The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost, highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.

Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort. It is frequently used in household applications, factories, workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others. Based on Application includes onshore and offshore.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope

The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Drilling Tools market include:

Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Halliburton

Weatherford

Baker Hughes

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL

COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS

RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED

Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.

Other Key Companies

Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type

Drill Bit

Drilling Tubulars

Drilling Collars

Drill Swivel

Drill Stabilizers and Reamers

Drill Jars

Mud Motors

Mechanicial Thrusters

Others

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?

What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

