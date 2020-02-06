Drilling Machine Market 2018 – Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2025

Global drilling machine market accounted for $16.54 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $28.76 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow faster compared to North America.

Drilling machine is used to enlarge or drill a cylindrical hole in a workpiece. It is composed of four major components the head, table, column, and base. The motor is attached on the head and spindle is fixed within the quill, which is moved by either manual or automatic feed. The table is mounted on the column, and is used to support the workpiece. The cast iron base supports the entire structure. These machines are basically used for gun drilling, trepanning, BTA drilling, ejector drilling, counterboring, and pull boring.

The market for drilling machine market is primarily driven by increased demand for fabricated metal products and minimized labor cost. However, fluctuation in the prices of the raw materials majorly restricts the growth of the market.

The deep hole drilling machine segment secured the highest share in the drilling machine market in 2017. The multiple spindle drilling machine industry is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms application industries, heavy equipment sector is expected to contribute the highest market share in the coming years, as this industry needs to displace heavy vehicle and material handling equipment parts. Moreover, increase in emphasis on military and defense sector is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to small players in the developing economies.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific registered the highest share in the drilling machine market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to presence of the key manufacturing companies in the region.

Key Findings of the Drilling Machine Market:

In 2017, the deep hole drilling machine dominated the global drilling machine market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The heavy equipment segment is projected to dominate the industry application segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest market share in the global drilling machine market.

The major players, such as DATRON AG, DMG MORI, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, SMTCL, Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau, Fehlmann AG, Cameron Micro Drill Presses, Gate Machinery International, Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise, and Alpen-Maykestag GmbH, are focused to strengthen their presence in the market.

