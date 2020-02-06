Drilling Fluids Market Deals, Price, Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Drilling Fluids Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The drilling fluids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as discovery of new oil reserves, increasing shale gas activities, and increasing investments in oil exploration activities.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003564/

Key Players

1. Clariant

2. Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd

3. Mazrui International L.L.C

4. National Oilwell Varco

5. Newpark Resources Inc.

6. NuGenTec

7. OREN HYDROCARBONS

8. Royal Dutch Shell Plc

9. Solvay

10. Weatherford

Global Drilling Fluids Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Drilling fluid or drilling mud is a mixture of water, oil, clay, and other chemicals that are essential in oil and gas exploration. Drilling fluids aid in reducing the drill pipe stuck problem, cooling the drill bit beside lubricating its teeth, and in carrying the drill cutting to the surface thereby facilitating the drilling process in wellbores. Drilling fluids have proven to be efficient and effective aid in drilling challenging wells.

Drilling Fluids Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Purchase this Premium Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003564/

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Drilling Fluids Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Drilling Fluids Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Drilling Fluids Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Drilling Fluids Market –Analysis 63

6. Drilling Fluids Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Drilling Fluids Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Drilling Fluids Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Drilling Fluids Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Drilling Fluids Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Drilling Fluids Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Drilling Fluids Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Drilling Fluids Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Drilling Fluids Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Drilling Fluids Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Drilling Fluids Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267