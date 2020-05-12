Drilling Fluids Market: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity| National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources, Akzo Nobel

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Drilling Fluids market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Scomi Group Bhd, CES Energy Solutions Corp., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., Weatherford, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Catalyst LLC., oil-drilling-fluids.com, Flotek Industries.

Global drilling fluids market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.83 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising environmental concerns and increasing offshore drilling activities are the major factors for the growth of this market.

This report focuses on the global Drilling Fluids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drilling Fluids development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation

By Product: OBF, SBF, WBF, Others

By Application: Onshore, Offshore

By Type: Water-based Muds, Oil-based Muds, Synthetic-based Muds

Competitive Analysis for Global Drilling Fluids Market: Schlumberger Limited., Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, National Oilwell Varco, Newpark Resources Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Scomi Group Bhd, CES Energy Solutions Corp., GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc., Weatherford, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Catalyst LLC., oil-drilling-fluids.com, Flotek Industries.

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers:

Rising shale gas activities are the major factor driving the growth

Increasing discovery of oil reserves will also propel the market

Rising demand for oil worldwide will also contribute as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost for drilling will hamper the growth of the market

Strict government rules and regulations related to drilling will also restraint the growth of this market

Volatility in price in of crude oil will also negatively affect the market

