Dried Tart Cherry Market Growing at 4+% CAGR to Reach US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027

The Global Dried Tart Cherry Market accounted for US$. 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027.

Dried tart cherry is rich in nutrients and have important properties such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It is rich in potassium, fiber, and beta carotene. Dried tart cherry has a unique sweet and tangy taste, and are used in the preparation of various food and beverage products. Dried tart cherry offers several health advantages such as supports heart health, promotes better sleep, and offer relief from pain. It is a natural source of melatonin, which helps to regulate skin cycle.

Dried tart cherry is an excellent source of boron, which further supports bone health. It contains high amounts of anthocyanin, which provide anti-inflammatory properties to help in repair and maintenance of muscle tissue and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the dried tart cherry market all over the globe.

Growing demand of dried tart cherry from various end use industries is driving the growth of the dried tart cherry market. Tart or sour cherry is used across various end-use industries as healthy food, flavoring, or snacking options. Baking with cherries is considered to be part of summer luxury and is highly used in cakes, sweet-bread, cupcakes, brownies, muffins, pie, etc. Apart from being used in bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, dried tart cherries also find application in the beverage industry.

Tart cherry also finds its application in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to prepare the medicine. Tart cherry syrups and capsules are gaining importance with the rising awareness among the consumer’s related health benefits associated with tart cherry. The increasing awareness of health benefits of dried tart cherry coupled with the functional properties and versatility in usage have also favored the dried tart cherry market growth all over the globe.

Top Key Players: Cherry Central, Cherry Active Australia, Cherryvite Ltd, Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San.Tic.Ltd., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Payson Fruit Growers, Royal Ridge Fruits, Shoreline Fruit, Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC. among others.

The overall global dried tart cherry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried tart cherry market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried tart cherry market.

The report segments the global dried tart cherry market as follows:

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Global Dried Tart Cherry Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Dried Tart Cherry Market Landscape Dried Tart Cherry Market– Key Industry Dynamics Dried Tart Cherry Market– Global Analysis Dried Tart Cherry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product Type Dried Tart Cherry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Nature Dried Tart Cherry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End Use Dried Tart Cherry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Distribution Channel Dried Tart Cherry Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Dried Tart Cherry Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

