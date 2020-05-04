Dried Fruit Snacks Market Size: Key Players, Key Regions Entry Strategies, Production & Forecast by 2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Dried Fruit Snacks Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

The Major players profiled in this report include Rind Snacks, LLC, Truly Good Foods., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Lion Raisins, JAB Dried Fruit Products, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Kiantama Oy, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Traina Foods, SUNBEAM FOODS, Red River Foods, Nuts., Geobres, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co.,Ltd., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc, SUNSWEET, Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Ocean Spray, SOL SIMPLE LLC and Royal Nut Company among others

Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market: Segment Analysis

By Fruit Type (Raisins (Dried Grapes), Tropical & Exotic Fruits, Berries),

Form (Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits),

Nature (Organic, Conventional),

End User (Individual, Food Service Providers, Food Processing Industry)

Unique structure of the report

Global dried fruit snacks market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the bakery products.

Dried fruit snacks are the form of healthy snacks which are made from the dried fruits such as dates, apricots, cherries, blueberries and many others. The dried fruit snacks contain very high nutritional value which helps to support the overall health and immune system of the body. Some might be free of added sugars which also provide the high nutritional value. Dried fruit snacks keep people healthy as hefting and restless schedule of the people need high nutritional value, for which daily meal is not sufficient they need some added nutrition’s from the snacks.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase demand for dried fruit snacks in confectionery industries is another reason for the market growth

Growing awareness among the people for healthy diet may boost the market growth in the forecast period

Penetration of the organic dry fruits in the market will also propel the growth of the market

High price of dried fruit snacks will hamper the market growth

Stringent standards set by governments is also restraining the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2018, RIND provider of healthier snacks introduced the new line of dried-fruit snacks. The line is named as “Skin-on Super fruit” dried-fruit snacks having no sugar additives in it. The product offered by company comes with three different flavours to attract major base of target customers such as California kiwi, orchard and tropical flavours. The company is focused to provide the high nutritional value containing products in the market

In June 2017, Truly Good Foods, a manufacturer of the snack food introduced the new products in the market. The new southern sweets products will offer the highest quality of nuts covered with sweet coating containing peanuts, praline nut and praline pecans. The company is focused to the customer base as well as to attract the masses in the market

