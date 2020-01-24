Dried Cranberry Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

Dried Cranberry Market 2019 report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the Global key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report spread across 192 pages with tables and figures in it.

The Global Dried Cranberry Market accounted for US$ 170.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

Dried cranberries are made by partially dehydrating fresh cranberries, which are red, tart berries. They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste. Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.

North America holds the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. Increasing use of dried cranberries in various cuisines in countries such as the US and Canada is a prominent factor contributing to the growth of the dried cranberry market in this region.

The high production of cranberries, coupled with rising export to the developed and developing countries, present huge growth potential for the cranberry producers in this region, which further propels the demand for dried cranberries. Cranberries are considered as America’s original superfruit.

The fruits are grown across the states of Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. Moreover, the dried cranberry market in North America is characterized by the strong presence of players such as Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Honestly Cranberry, and Ocean Spray.

Top Key Players Operating in Global Dried Cranberry Market: Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Packaging Company, Meduri Farms Inc., Ocean Spray, Wetherby Cranberry Company, and Wonderland Foods, among others.

The overall global dried cranberry market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the dried cranberry market.

Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the dried cranberry market.

The report segments the Global Dried Cranberry Market as follows:

Global Dried Cranberry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

Global Dried Cranberry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Cranberry Market – By End User

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

Global Dried Cranberry Market – Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

In a word, the report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

