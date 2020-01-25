?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market.. The ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market research report:
Flowchem
LiquidPower Specialty Products
Innospec
Baker Hughes
Oil Flux Americas
NuGenTec
Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
DESHI
Qflo
Superchem Technology
The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
CNPC
The global ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
The ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation
High Viscosity Glue
Low Viscosity Glue
Industry Segmentation
Oil & Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ?Drag Reducing Additives (DRA) industry.
