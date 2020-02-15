Doors Market International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities
Global Doors Market was valued US$ 81.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 142.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.27 % during a forecast period.
Doors are the most commonly used structures in the construction sector. It controls the atmosphere of a place by circling the air drafts as well as growing the visual appeal of the architecture.
Growing housing infrastructure in urban and rural areas and rising population is expected to drive the demand for the door products. Increasing demand for impact-resistant & energy efficient housing structure will boost the growth in the global door market.
High investment & installation costs for eco-friendly doors are a major factor restraining the growth of the market.
The report provides information about the challenges in the global doors market. The doors market has suffered many changes and advancements affecting the technologies and applications used. Eco-friendly doors are relatively exclusive than their traditional counterparts, such as uPVC doors. Consumer demand is gradually shifting towards premium green products in the doors market.
Metal doors segment contain architectural aluminum products, which are preferred in both residential and commercial assets. The material offers minimal maintenance along with a layered frame which can be painted and matched with different colors of the consumerâ€™s preference. Aluminum is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeline thanks to its feature such as lightweight, durability, corrosion resistance and ductility properties.
Sliding doors are expected to hold significant growth in the global door market. This growth can be attributed to its feature such as slimline design, easy installation, lightweight coupled with soundproof and airtight insulation. It is a suitable solution in the residential construction as it produces the dint of huge space and permits better access to the garden or balcony that seems to extend the room space.
The demand for door product varies depending upon the consumerâ€™s requirement with wide-ranging functions. Offices and IT industries generally prefer sliding owing to its enhanced visibility, easy handling and improved aesthetics to the infrastructure
Wooden doors are estimated to lead the global doors market. Enhanced aesthetics, elevated waste generation, high performance, lesser carbon emissions, longer life cycle, and superior insulation are key factors driving demand for wood. Furthermore, growing trends toward eco-friendly products will hinder the wooden doors demand.
The Asia Pacific is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing brand awareness, adoption of the modern lifestyle, changes in consumer preference are major factors driving the door market growth. Emergent regional economy coupled with growing disposable income, consumers turn to spending on luxury products including decor, bathroom fillings, and doors are booming the global door market. Privatization, enhancing government investments and public funding in construction sectors by developing economies including Indonesia, India and Thailand will boost more opportunities for global doors market growth.
Key profiled and analysed in the Global Doors Market
Scope of the report for Global Doors Market
Global Doors Market, By Product type
Interior Doors
Exterior Doors
Global Doors Market, By Material
Wood
Glass
Composite
Plastic
Metal
Global Doors Market, By Mechanism
Sliding Doors
Swinging Doors
Overhead Doors
Folding Doors
Others
Global Doors Market, By End User
Residential
Commercial
Global Doors Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key players in Global Doors Market
ASSA ABLOY AB
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.
Pella Corporation
Masonite
Atrium Corporation
Bayer Built Inc.
ETO Doors
JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.,
VKR, Anderson Corporation
YKK Corporation
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
ETO Doors
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Simpson Investment Company Inc.
The Millwork Market
Otto Fuchs KG
Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft
Pella Corporation
LIXIL Group Corporation
Masonite
Yuanda China Holdings Limited
