Door Handle Market Stock and Sales Analysis 2019, Demands, Supply, Forecasts till 2024

The global door handles market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2024

Top Companies In The Global Door Handle Market:

Hoppe, DND, Assa Abloy, Sobinco, Allegion, Hafele, Kwikset, Baldwin, Kuriki, Emtek, ZOO, Seleco, And Others

Market Overview: –

The market growth is attributed to booming residential and commercial construction, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization, along with increasing consumer spending on home remodeling and interior fittings.

The market has been gaining an increasing traction among the consumers on account of their frequent purchases to keep up with the latest trends in the market. Moreover, companies are manufacturing fashionable products with modified and improved designs, patterns, and materials that offer rich aesthetic appeal to the infrastructures.

Factors impacting the purchase decisions of consumers include product durability, extended guarantee, security level, smooth functioning, price, ease of installation, and appealing designs. As per the consumer purchase patterns, the median price for entrance door handles was about USD 129, wherein they purchase these products costing at least USD 200. With respect to knob door sets, approximately 30% of the consumers purchase these products costing about USD 65, whereas the median price amounts to USD 44. Therefore, these purchase trends indicate the fact that consumers are willing to pay more for door handles, which is expected to drive the door handle market in the next few years.

The Door Handle Market Can Be Divided Based On Product Types And It’s Sub-Type, Major Applications And Third-Party Usage Area, And Important Regions.

This Report Segments The Global Door Handle Market On The Basis Of Types Are:

Metal type

Plastic type

Other type

On The Basis Of Application, The Global Door Handle Market Is

Residential

Commercial

Regions Are Covered By Door Handle Market Report 2019 To 2024:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (Usa, Canada, And Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Russia, And Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, And Southeast Asia).

There Are 15 Chapters To Deeply Display The Global Door Handle Market;

Chapter 1, To Describe Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Risk, Market Driving Force;

Chapter 2, To Analyze The Top Manufacturers Of Door Handle, With Sales, Revenue, And Price Of Door Handle, In 2019 To 2024;

Chapter 3, To Display The Competitive Situation Among The Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue And Market Share In 2019 To 2024;

Chapter 4, To Show The Global Market By Regions, With Sales, Revenue And Market Share Of Door Handle, For Each Region, From 2019 To 2024;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 And 9, To Analyze The Market By Countries, By Type, By Application And By Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue And Market Share By Key Countries In These Regions;

Chapter 10 And 11, To Show The Market By Type And Application, With Sales Market Share And Growth Rate By Type, Application, From 2019 To 2024;

Chapter 12, Market Forecast, By Regions, Type And Application, With Sales And Revenue, From 2019 To 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 And 15, To Describe Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, Dealers, Research Findings And Conclusion, Appendix And Data Source.

