Overweight dog owners are more at risk of having overweight dogs: this is the result of the special research conducted by the University of Copenhagen. According to the research communiqué, the risk is “considerably higher” than for owners with a normal weight.

The researchers analyzed the data of 268 adult dogs of which 20% were overweight or obese. According to the same researchers, the correlation is explained by the way in which dog owners manage the diets of animals.

Basically, while normal dog owners only use the treats for training purposes, overweight dog owners are more likely to use the treats for pure hygge. That’s a Danish language term that is difficult to translate and indicates a state of mind of intimacy and conviviality accompanied by feelings of well-being and satisfaction.

Charlotte R. Bjørnvad, a researcher at the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences of Danish Uniqueness, also gives us an example of how to understand the concept: “For example, when a person relaxes on the couch and shares the last bites of a sandwich or biscuit with their dog.”

The same study also shows that people tend not to consider the weight status of the dog and how much this can be as much a problem for the animal as it can be for humans.

“Being overweight or obese has a great impact on the dog’s health which on average results in a shorter lifespan,” says Peter Sandøe, bioethics professor and another author of the article. On average, obese or overweight dogs live 1.3 years less than dogs with more restrictive diets or with a weight not too much higher than their form weight.

Furthermore, castration and sterilization of the dog can promote the risk of becoming obese or overweight, a risk that seems to characterize only males and not females. Castration itself, as Bjørnvad reports, reduces the ability to regulate appetite in males and reduces the incentive for physical activity. Therefore, greater attention should be paid by the owners to the feeding of dogs that have been castrated.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167587719300868?via%3Dihub