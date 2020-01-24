Document Management Systems Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Document Management Systems market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Document Management Systems market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Document Management Systems market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Key Trends

The digitization of business assets consisting of content, data, and documents, in various end-use industries world over is a key factor providing a robust underpinning to the evolution of the market. The ever-intensifying need for better storage, management, and distribution of documents for streamlining business processes is bolstering the demand for document management systems. The adoption of the system helps business garner substantial benefits of digitization of content across the enterprises such as easy-to-use interface, accessibility through mobile apps, and handy integrations. Several compliance regulations put in place in numerous countries for preserving vital business documents over certain time span are also driving the application. The market is also benefitting immensely from the rising popularity of cloud-based document management system.

Global Document Management Systems Market: Market Potential

The market in recent years is witnessing exciting launches of document management systems with intuitive features for the end users in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector. AccuSystems LLC., a U.S.-based company developing document management systems focused on the banking and finance industries, has in April 2018 unveiled a new, intuitive user interface (UI) for its software AccuAccount. The new refurbished UI will raise the convenience a notch higher for end users as they can now easily manage customer information, apart from the advanced features of scanning and indexing key documents. Its document management system caters to the digital management of commercial loan portfolios and credit files, equipped with the capability to integrate with over 30 core banking systems, simplifying document tracking.

A few game-changing document management solution based on blockchain technology have also emerged in the market. To leverage the potential of these technologies, end-use businesses are entering into partnerships with providers. A renowned Polish bank PKO Bank Polski has in March 2018 entered into a partnership with a blockchain company Coinfirm to access to blockchain-based verification tools for bank documents. This is enabled by the Trudatum tool powered by real-world application of blockchain. Such solutions are considered as game changing as they enable end users higher level of security of documents from any modification or removal.

Global Document Management Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America is a prominently lucrative market for document management systems. The widespread adoption of content management system among business in various industry segments is fueling the growth of this regional market. The substantial demand is attributed to the need for cost-effective solutions for streamlining business processes. The strict compliance of regulatory compliance and policy thrust in key economies is also accentuating the regional market. Some of the other regional markets presenting potential growth avenues for players are Asia Pacific and Europe.

Global Document Management Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The report offers detailed profiling of innovators, startups, and other solution providers and evaluates the key strategies adopted by them to get a better hold over the market. Several players are offering document management systems on hybrid deployment model to offer the combination of benefits of public and private cloud, in a move to consolidate its position in the market. Some of the players holding a prominent position in the market include Lucion Technologies, Everteam, Maxxvault, Alfresco, SpringCM, Newgen Software, Efilecabinet, Ricoh Company, Oracle, Canon, IBM, and Opentext.

