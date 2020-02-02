DNS Service Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, CDNetworks, Cloudflare, DNS Made Easy

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, DNS Service Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The DNS Service market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the DNS Service market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top DNS Service players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts DNS Service industry situations. According to the research, the DNS Service market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the DNS Service market.

Global DNS Service Market was valued at USD 256.23 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 655.03 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=10529&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global DNS Service Market include:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

CDNetworks

Cloudflare

DNS Made Easy

Google

Microsoft

Neustar

Oracle Corporation