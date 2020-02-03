DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024
DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) insight data is provided on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyze the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) report analyses key performing regions and manufactures in the global market, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market situation and future forecast.
Global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –
- Nokia Corporation (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Infoblox Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (U.S.), BT Diamond IP (U.S.), FusionLayer,Inc. (Finland), Apteriks (Netherlands), SolarWinds (U.S.), NCC Group (U.K.), TCPWave Inc. (U.S.), PC Network (Philadelphia), ApplianSys (U.K.)
Global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Market Segment by Type, covers
- On-Premises
- Cloud-based
Global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Network Automation
- Virtualization and cloud
- Data center transformation
- Network security
- Others
Target Audience
- DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) manufacturers
- DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Suppliers
- DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) companies
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Study Objectives:
To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.
To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI)
3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
3.1.3 Growing DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) Industry in developing nations
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
4.1 Porters Five forces Model
4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
5 global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) market, by Type
6 global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) market, By Application
7 global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) market, By Manufacturing Methods
7.1 In-House Manufacturing
7.2 Contract Manufacturing
7.2.1 introduction
8 Global DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) market, by region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Introduction
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 introduction
8.4 Middle East & Africa
8.4.1 Introduction
9 Competitive landscape
9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
10 company profile
