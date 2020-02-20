District Heating Market: How Top Companies Increased Revenue with Alarming Growth Rate?

District heating is also known as heat networks or tele-heating. Basically, district heating is a distribution system that is used for distributing the heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes. The district heating is used for residential as well as commercial heating requirements. District heating is generally used in heating requirements such as space heating and water heating. The latest generation of district heat networks has zero emissions of CO2 and NO2 on-site, as it does not use combustion on-site. This has positively influenced the district heating market.

Fortum is one of the leading company in district heating service providers. The company provides district heating solutions that are energy-efficient and emits comparatively less CO2. The company have adopted collaborations and partnerships as their growth strategies. Vattenfall is another leading company in district heating service providers. It provides district heating services for residential and commercial consumers. The main focus of the company is on providing safe and reliable district heating solutions. It uses heat from different sources such as natural gas, nuclear power, wind power, biomass, coal, and solar. Recently, Vattenfall have installed new smart heat meters for the district heating system in Berlin. The advantage of new smart meters is that it have precise control that helps in optimum utilization of fuel to reduce CO2 emission.

Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the district heating market include rise in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems and increase in urbanization and industrialization. However, requirement of high initial investment costs for installation of district heating is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, improved production capabilities and higher operational efficiency of district heating are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The district heating market is segmented based on heat source, plant type, application, and region. Based on heat source, the market is categorized into coal, natural gas, renewable, and oil & petroleum products. Based on plant type, it is bifurcated into boiler plant and CHP. Based on application, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth and is expected to grow faster in the upcoming years. Increase in population, rise in disposable income, and growth in government initiatives are the major factors that are expected to drive the district heating market growth in this region. In addition, increase in the number of households connected to district heating and rise in demand for thermal comfort are propelling the growth of the district heating market.

The major companies profiled in the district heating market include Fortum, Vattenfall, Engie, Danfoss, NRG Energy, Statkraft, Shinryo Corporation, LOGSTOR, Vital Energi, and Kelag.

