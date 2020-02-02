District Cooling Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Engie, EMPOWER, ADC Energy Systems LLC, Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd, Logstor A/S

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, District Cooling Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The District Cooling market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the District Cooling market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top District Cooling players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts District Cooling industry situations. According to the research, the District Cooling market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the District Cooling market.

Global district cooling market was valued at USD 20.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.39% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global District Cooling Market include:

Engie

EMPOWER

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Alfa Laval AB

Fortum Oyj

Vattenfall AB

Shinryo Corporation