Distillation Systems Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2018 – 2028
Distillation Systems Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Distillation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Distillation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Distillation Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global market for distillation systems are Anton Paar, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, Praj Industries, BÜFA Composite System, and EPIC Modular Process Systems.
Global Distillation Systems Market: On the basis of Component
- Column shells
- Plates & packings
- Reboilers & heaters
- Condenser
- Others (reflux drums, pumps, and vacuum systems)
Global Distillation Systems Market: On the basis of Technology
- Fractional
- Steam
- Vacuum
- Multiple-effect (MED)
- Others (simple, membrane, azeotropic, and molecular)
Global Distillation Systems Market: On the basis of Type
- Column still
- Pot still
- On the basis of Industry,
- Petroleum & biorefinery
- Water treatment
- Food
- Beverage
- Alcoholic
- Non-alcoholic
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Chemicals
Global Distillation Systems Market: On the basis of Operation
- Continuous
- Batch
- On the basis of Process,
- Multicomponent
- Binary
Global Distillation Systems Market: On the basis of Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
