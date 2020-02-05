Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization



XploreMR has compiled a study on disposable spinal instruments, which offers an analysis and forecast of the disposable spinal instruments market in its publication titled Disposable Spinal Instruments Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029. This report on disposable spinal instruments market covers some of the vital facets which are key influencing factors on the demand and supply for disposable spinal instruments over the next several years. An in-depth review of growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the disposable spinal instruments market. The report on disposable spinal instruments market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest which are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of revenue in US$.

Single-use or disposable instruments, kits and products will succeed as result of cost reduction and increasing demands by hospitals and healthcare reimbursement organizations and insurance companies. The switch to single-use spinal products is now taking hold globally. Disposable spinal instruments will become a trend as result of the important benefits in terms of cost reduction for hospitals, distributors, healthcare reimbursement agencies and insurance companies. The benefits of the disposable spinal instruments includes factors such as prevention of post-operative infections caused by the cross contamination of the instruments, reduced sterilization cost and easy to manage sterile packed implants. The scope of the report includes products such as kits which include cervical & lumbar kits and pedicle screw system. The procedure type include spinal fusion and decompression surgeries.

Manufacturers of disposable spinal instruments products provide either kits wither for cervical, lumbar or pedicle screw systems which has been portioned and are targeted more towards the orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers or hospitals segment. Recent and ongoing developments in spinal surgeries, such as devices, material, and advancements in techniques for implementation, have expanded the choices available for the performance of spinal surgeries. With innovations in techniques and the development of specialized surgical instruments & robotic-assisted technologies, less-invasive approaches have been developed for spinal surgeries during the recent years, which is creating significant opportunities for the growth of the disposable spinal instruments market. Minimally invasive techniques have become an integral part of treatment and are widely accepted in spinal surgeries, which create an extensive opportunity for the treatment of spinal fusion and other spinal surgeries, and this is another factor that is expected to drive the disposable spinal instruments market.

This report on disposable spinal instruments market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on disposable spinal instruments market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the disposable spinal instruments market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of disposable spinal instruments, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario and dynamics impacting the disposable spinal instruments market as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on disposable spinal instruments market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis at regional level, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global disposable spinal instruments market, covering detailed information based on product, procedure and end users. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the disposable spinal instruments market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the disposable spinal instruments market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, and SWOT analysis, market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the disposable spinal instruments market report include ECA Medical, Providence Medical Technology, Inc., Xenco Medical, Paradigm Spine, Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC, Safe Orthopaedics, SA , TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC, Joimax GmbH.

To develop the market estimates for disposable spinal instruments, the overall adoption and penetration of disposable spinal instruments in different regions and countries have been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the proportion of disposable spinal instruments supplied to distinct end use segments including hospitals, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of disposable spinal instruments for top companies globally. Prices of disposable spinal instruments have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ are derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the disposable spinal instruments market.

Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Product Kits Cervical Kits Lumbar Kits Pedicle Screw Systems

Analysis by Procedure Type Spinal Fusion Decompression Surgeries

Analysis by End Use Hospitals Orthopaedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Analysis by Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa

