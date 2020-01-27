Disposable Razor Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Global Disposable Razor Market – Introduction

Disposable razors are made to be used once or twice for shaving. They are also known as throw razors or restroppable blades. Disposable razors are made of inexpensive plastic material, wherein blades are attached to the base. These razors are made available in packs, due to their usability and low price. These razors are designed to be used on the go for consumers who prefer spending less time on grooming. These razors are inexpensive than razors with detachable blades. Consumers prefer disposable razors during travelling, trekking, and in emergency situations.

Global Disposable Razor Market – Competition Landscape

The Procter & Gamble Company (Gillette)

The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble. It is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the U.S. The company manufactures and markets a wide variety of products in the U.S. and worldwide. It offers products under five categories: beauty, grooming, health care, fabric & home care, and baby, feminine & family care. The company owns 72 manufacturing sites across the world, 25 of which are located in the U.S.. The company manufactures fabric and home care products at 41 manufacturing sites.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care was established in 2015 after its spinoff from Energizer Holdings. It is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, the U. S. The company has a diverse product portfolio that comprises shaving, sun care, feminine care, infant care, skin care, and pet care products. Under its shaving products segment, the company offers various brands such as Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Persona, Edge, and Skintimate.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72647

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1896. It is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the U.S. The company offers products under various brands including Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, and VARTA. The company has recently acquired the auto care business of Spectrum Brands, which includes Refresh Your Car, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, and Nu Finish. This move is expected to help the company expand its geographical presence and gain higher market share.

Other key players operating in the global disposable razor market are Benxi Jincheng (group) Blades Manufacture Co. Ltd., Dorco, FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd., Harry’s, Inc., Kaili Group, LaserShaving.com, LORD International Co., McKesson Corporation, Ningbo Jiali plastics Co, Ltd, Société Bic S.A., SUPER-MAX, and Barbasol LLC.

Request To Access Market Data Disposable Razor Market

Global Disposable Razor Market – Dynamics

Increase in awareness about fire among consumers

Due to rise in tourism, consumers have started preferring the use of disposable razors in order to save time and avoid maintenance of razors. Changes in consumer lifestyle including fast-paced daily routine have also raised usage of disposable razors. These razors offer various benefits such as ease of use and no need for cleaning and sterilization.

However, increasing use of electric razors and trimmers is projected to restrain the demand for disposable razors during the forecast period.