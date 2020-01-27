Disposable Cups Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2029

The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Disposable Cups market. It sheds light on how the global Disposable Cups market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Disposable Cups market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Disposable Cups market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Disposable Cups market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Disposable Cups market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

growing preference for ready-to-eat food and takeaway food has augmented market demand for good food packaging and disposable cups are apt in this scenario. This major global trend is likely to boost the global disposable cups market growth during the period of assessment.

Further, an increasing awareness of hygienic products also fuels the growth of the global disposable cups market. There is an acute increase in the number of quick service restaurants globally and this particular trend has led various companies to recognise the inherent lucrative business opportunity. A large number of regional and global players are coming forward to invest in this market and this factor is a key driver for the tremendous growth of the global disposable cups market.

A strategic acquisition of AEP Industries by Berry Plastics Corporation will help the latter expand production capacity within the engineered materials division

In exchange for all of the outstanding shares of AEP Industries’ common stock and outstanding AEP Industries equity awards, U.S based Berry Plastics Corporation has completed the acquisition of the U.S based AEP Industries in January 2017. The financials of the acquisition stand at an outstanding valuation of close to US$ 300 Mn, besides Berry Plastics Corporation clearing AEP Industries’ long-term debt of almost US$ 165 Mn. According to some highly placed officials at Berry Plastics Corporation, the acquisition has given the company an opportunity to expand the scope of its product offerings and production capacity that would enable them to better serve their customers.

In a similar way, Finland based food and drink packaging company Huhtamaki Oyj has acquired Belfast based Delta Print and Packaging for £ 80 Mn in May 2016. This acquisition also includes Delta’s production plant in Poland. The Huhtamaki Group specialises in moulded fibre packaging, food service packaging and flexible packaging. The company has also completed the procedure for acquiring Czech Republic’s FIOMO – a manufacturer of flexible packaging foils and labels – in the previous year.

