Display Fingerprint Technology Market 2020 Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2025

Display Fingerprint Technology is dedicated towards invisible display fingerprint sensing, which is combined with the display to provide biometric identification. Display Fingerprint Technology market size is dominated by the majorly by smartphones, security devices and access control devices and the growing demand from consumer electronics is increasing due to the use of biometric systems. The display fingerprint technology works on the principal of capturing the reflected light of the fingerprint with the help of OLED pixels. Mobile devices use Display fingerprint technology for sensors as access control devices. When someone touches the screen of their smartphone, the display lights up and captures the fingerprint by reflection of light through the gaps between the pixels.

Moreover, Defense, law enforcement and other government organizations are opting for biometric systems. This is to ensure protection in premises and to monitor the access control systems for all type of devices. The increased demand of mobile phones have led to market growth. Recently the Display Fingerprint Technology market has seen considerable drop in technology cost and producers are providing new applications which come in addition in locks, remotes and other electronic products to add smart security features. However, lack of knowledge about the use and importance of fingerprint sensors are factors that are hampering the growth of Display Fingerprint Technology market size.

The rising use of smartphones has resulted to an increased demand for latest biometric locking systems, causing the growth of Display Fingerprint Technology market size. Also, our mobile devices are used in almost all activities like bill payments, online shopping and banking transactions. Hence, it is important to have a fingerprint sensor for authentication. In the year 2016, there was substantial growth in demand of smart devices in United States, whereas Canada the demand was relatively less. Hence, the Display Fingerprint Technology market, is predicted to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing demand of smart devices.

Segment for Display Fingerprint Technology market is the military and defense application. To avoid terrorist attacks and other suspicious and harmful activities and ensure security of military base. Furthermore, there is an increased spending on defense applications worldwide to ensure access control and secure important information.

Segmentation of Display Fingerprint Technology market is done on the basis of Type, Technology, Application and geography. Segmentation on the basis of type is Area & Touch Sensors. By technology it is segmented as Capacitive, Optical, Thermal and Others. By Application it is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance, Travel & Immigration, Military, Defense, Aerospace and Commercial, Smart Homes, Healthcare and Other Applications. By region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world.

The Key players of Display Fingerprint Technology market are Synaptics Inc., Apple Inc., Goodix Ltd, Egis Technology, Inc., Idex ASA, Fingerprint Cards AB, Silead, Inc., Safran Identity & Security, Suprema, Inc., and many others.

