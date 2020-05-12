Discrete Semiconductor Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Discrete Semiconductor including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Discrete Semiconductor investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Discrete Semiconductor Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Discrete Semiconductor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like ABB Ltd., On Semiconductor Corporation (Fairchild Semiconductor), Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV (To be Acquired by Qualcomm), Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia BV, Qualcomm Incorporated, D3 Semiconductor LLC, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

Discrete semiconductor circuits are built out of individual semiconductor components, connected together on some kind of circuit board or terminal strip. As opposed to an integrated circuit, discrete semiconductors perform a single electronic function. Discretes are categorized into diodes, transistors and several other types, and are used in a variety of applications such as voltage regulation, surge protection, switching, power conversion and more.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector Expected to Have The Highest Growth

The Automotive segment is the fastest growing segment of the overall discrete semiconductors market. The automotive sector is shifting towards electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards. Also, these vehicles have more semiconductor content compared to traditional automobiles.

– Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are gradually gaining market traction, with the integration of MOSFETs and IGBTs in various industries. The automotive sector is one of the potential areas for rectifiers, MOSFETs, TVS, switching Schottky and Zener diodes, ESD protection, and optoelectronics. IGBTs are used in ignition coil driver circuits, and MOSFETs find applications in power steering and airbag systems.

– High demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry to avoid environmental hazards is a significant driver of the global discrete semiconductor market. For Instance, Tesla Motors recently introduced futuristic electric cars the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased. These cars demand greater power and energy efficiency in their mechanisms, which are fulfilled by discrete semiconductors.

– The automobile manufacturing companies generally keep a long-term agreement with the semiconductor firms to supply the required semiconductors or modules including discrete semiconductor, which is increasing the competition in the industry for the product.

– According to Green Car Congress, on November 2018, ON Semiconductor has launched new Automotive Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) which offer to improve overall performance in on-board charging (OBC) and class-leading power density, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

– Also, in February 2019, Transphorm Inc. announced that its third generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage GaN platform had passed the Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q101 stress tests for automotive-grade discrete semiconductors which have the ability to perform at 175C during qualification testing.

The key insights of the Discrete Semiconductor Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Discrete Semiconductor market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Discrete Semiconductor market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Discrete Semiconductor Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Discrete Semiconductor Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Discrete Semiconductor Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Discrete Semiconductor industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

