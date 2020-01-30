Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The study on the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.
Analytical Insights Included at the Report
- Estimated earnings growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Marketplace during the forecast period
- Facets expected to Help the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
- The growth potential of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in a Variety of regions
- Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
- Company profiles of major players at the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation Assessment
The development prospects of this Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.
Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
