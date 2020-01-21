Disability Devices Market Size 2020: Share, Trends, Global Industry Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The global Disability Devices market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Disability devices and technologies maintain or improve an individual’s functioning and independence to facilitate participation in activities and to enhance overall well-being. These devices also help in preventing impairments and secondary health conditions.

Growing geriatric population across the globe is encouraging the demand for disability devices for various assistive day to day functions. Additionally, increasing technological innovations such as evolution of specialty robots that help aged people in their routine activities as well as growth in demand for home care services and increase in healthcare expenditure fuel the market growth.

However, the high costs of these products is the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Hstar Technologies

Diligent Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

RIKEN-SRK

SoftBank Robotics

Panasonic

Fraunhofer IPA

Aethon

Giraff Technologies

The Disability Devices market is primarily segmented based on location, product, end user and regions.

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Mobility Assistance Aids

Vision Aids

Hearing Aids

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Settings

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, technology, end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, technology, end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience of the Report:

Disability Devices Product Manufacturers & Service Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Disability Devices Market Overview

5. Global Disability Devices Market, by Product

6. Global Disability Devices Market, by End User

7. Global Disability Devices Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

End of the report

