Directed Energy Weapons Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Directed Energy Weapons Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Directed Energy Weapons and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Directed Energy Weapons, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Directed Energy Weapons
- What you should look for in a Directed Energy Weapons solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Directed Energy Weapons provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems plc, L-3 Communications Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Applied Companies, Inc, Textron Inc, and Moog, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Application (Homeland Security and Defense)
- By Technology (High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, and Particle Beam)
- By High Energy Laser System (Fiber Laser, Free Electron Laser, Solid State Laser, and Chemical Laser)
- By Product (Lethal and Non-Lethal), By End-User (Ship-Based, Land Vehicles, Airborne, and Gun Shot)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
